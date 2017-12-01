AFFA bans two footballers for life over fixed matches

Baku. 1 December. REPORT.AZ/ Nizami Hajiyev and Mirhuseyn Seyidov whose contracts were terminated by “Keshla” FC have been banned from doing any activity related to football.

Report informs citing the AFFA official website, the decision was made at the AFFA Disciplinary Committee meeting.

The decision says that according to the official appeal of the “Keshla” Professional Football Club to the AFFA, a letter from the law enforcement agencies and information from the UEFA, N.Hajiyev and M.Seyidov have been banned from doing any activity related to football because of manipulation of the match result.

It was stated to continue investigation of other players who have suspected of involvement in the manipulation of sports outcomes.

The parties may file an appeal to the AFFA Arbitration Appeals Tribunal within 15 (fifteen) days after the decision has been taken.