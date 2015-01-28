Baku celebrates 90th anniversary of world-famous referee Tofig Bahramov

Baku. 28 January. REPORT.AZ/ On January 29 anniversary events will be held on the occasion of 90th anniversary of the world-famous Azerbaijani referee Tofig Bahramov. Report informs referring to the official website of AFFA (Azerbaijan Football Federations Association), for this purpose former referee Miroslav Stupar (Ukraine), Nikolay Levnikov (Russia) and Vadim Zhuk (Belarus) were invited to Baku.

Tomorrow, guests and officials of AFFA, veterans and active referees, the football community of Azerbaijan will visit his grave in Baku.

Then, a friendly match between the team of veterans Neftchi and a team made up of judges will be held on the training base of Olympic teams.

He was notable for being the linesman who helped to award a contentious goal for England in the 1966 FIFA World Cup Final against West Germany. As a referee earlier in the tournament, he drew attention for denying a Swiss goal in a first round game between Switzerland and Spain.

After his death in 1993, Azerbaijan's national stadium was renamed the Tofig Bahramov Stadium in his honour.

He was the first chairman of the AFFA committee of Referees and Secretary General of this committee.