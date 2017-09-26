52,000 people who gave online orders for Qarabag-Roma match change vouchers with tickets

© Report

Baku. 26 September. REPORT.AZ/ 52,000 people who ordered tickets online for the second round of Champions League group match between Qarabag and Roma, have already changed their vouchers with tickets.

Tickets sale organizer iTicket told Report the process nears completion. The company spokesperson said the problem faced by persons, who ordered to deliver tickets, but did not receive them so far, will be solved. He said about 3,000 tickets have been ordered for delivery: “2600 of them have already been delivered to their owners. TNT company is involved in the process. Other orders will also be executed. The problem of those, whose tickets have not been delivered yet or who could not change their vouchers with tickets will be solved on the day of match at Baku Olympic Stadium. We did not think it was necessary to disclose. Because we did not want fans to rely on this and cause crowding at the stadium. Everyone who has ticket will take its seat on tribune.”

Qarabag FC clarified the situation on forming density at some sales points at the time of changing vouchers with tickets. The club's press service said fans had eight days for changing tickets and club applied to them to do it as soon as possible: "Changing vouchers with tickets started on September 18. During the period of eight days fans could have taken the tickets from different locations. In order to avoid crowding, we have applied to fans several times to change their vouchers with tickets in a short time. Nevertheless, some people left it for the last moment. Though we did not receive any complaint regarding overcrowding but such situation is common for centrally located sale points in Baku. On other locations there is no serious crowding. It would be better if they changed vouchers earlier".

Qarabag-Roma match will be played at Baku Olympic Stadium on September 27, at 20:00.