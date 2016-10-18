5 000 tickets sold for Karabakh vs PAOK match

Baku. 18 October. REPORT.AZ/ 5 000 tickets were sold for match between Karabakh (Azerbaijan) and PAOK (Greece) to be held in Baku in the III round of the Europa League group.

Report informs, the press service of the club stated.

Rainy weather observed in the last few days in Baku adversely affected the sale of tickets. Taking into account the fact that tickets are mostly sold on the day of the game, it can be assumed that the number of people willing to go to the game will increase in coming days.

Notably, Karabakh vs PAOK match will be held on October 20 at the Republican stadium named after Tofig Bahramov in Baku. Starting time of the game at 21:00.