Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan to begin work in coming days

Baku. 10 April. REPORT.AZ/ "Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan" JSC will begin operating in Azerbaijan soon.Report informs, Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan, received the license decision of the Board of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan since December 30, 2014, has already begun the formation of the working staff.For that reason, invitation letters were sent to senior officials in a number of commercial banks in Azerbaijan in connection with a set for vacant positions.

On April 2, the State Committee for Securities registered 50,000 ordinary non-documentary registered shares, each with par value of 1,000 manats Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan, placed by private subscription.As a result, the authorized capital of the bank amounted to 50 million manats."Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan" JSC is a subsidiary of the Turkish "TC Ziraat Bankası". TC Ziraat Bankası is the largest banking organization in Turkey.The bank's assets amounted to 247.6 billion Turkish liras (TL) as of January 1, 2015.

According to the current exchange rate (2,62 TRY / USD) is approximately 94.5 billion dollars.The Bank has 23,617 employees, 1,682 branches and offices, 6,043 ATMs. T.C. Ziraat Bank finished last year with a profit of 4.05 billion liras (1.5 billion dollars).