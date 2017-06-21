 Top
    Close photo mode

    Zakir Nuriyev: Manat will constantly find a new course

    'I do not think that certain branches of the economy will affect exchange rate in a short time'© Report.az

    Baku. 21 June. REPORT.AZ/ Maintaining the manat rate at a certain point is incorrect, as the processes in the economy develop, manat will constantly find a new course.

    Report informs, Chairman of the Association of Banks of Azerbaijan (ABA) Zakir Nuriyev told reporters.

    "A free floating rate means moving both up and down. Movement will always be observed. I do not think that certain sectors of the economy, for example, tourism, fruit growing, will affect the course in a short time. It is formed on the basis of various parameters", he said.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi