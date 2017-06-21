Zakir Nuriyev: Manat will constantly find a new course

© Report.az

Baku. 21 June. REPORT.AZ/ Maintaining the manat rate at a certain point is incorrect, as the processes in the economy develop, manat will constantly find a new course.

Report informs, Chairman of the Association of Banks of Azerbaijan (ABA) Zakir Nuriyev told reporters.

"A free floating rate means moving both up and down. Movement will always be observed. I do not think that certain sectors of the economy, for example, tourism, fruit growing, will affect the course in a short time. It is formed on the basis of various parameters", he said.