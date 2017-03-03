World's richest 10 countries revealed

Baku. 3 March. REPORT.AZ/ Some of the world's richest 10 countries is reported to have hydrocarbons reserves.

Report informs citing the Vestifinance.ru, list was designed by monthly financial magazine Global Finance.

According to report, Qatar is the richest country in the world by per capita income. 50% of the country's GDP is generated from oil and gas exports and per capita income is $ 129 512.Luxembourg (100 991 USD ) ranked second. This country is known for off-shore zones and favorable investment climate., which is popular with casinos in Macau (87 845 dollars) which is popular with casinos took the third place. Then Singapore (86 854 USD), Brunei (77 662 USD), Kuwait (70 587 USD), Ireland (69 374 USD), Norway (69 031 USD), the United Arab Emirates (67 947 USD) and San Marino ( 64 465 USD).

As can be seen half of the 10 richest countries are oil and gas producing countries.