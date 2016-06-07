World Bank sends Regional manager for Azerbaijan to Africa

Baku. 7 June. REPORT.AZ/ By the end of June, term of office of World Bank's Regional manager for Azerbaijan Larisa Leshchenko expires.

Report informs, representative of the World Bank will continue her activities in Liberia (West Africa).

L.Leshchenko will assume her duties in Liberia in the late summer and early fall. She will work there for three years.

Notably, L.Leshchenko is World Bank Regional Manager for Azerbaijan since 2012.

After completing a three-year tenure in this position in line with the WB practice her term was extended for another year.