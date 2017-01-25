World Bank mission hold meetings in Baku

Baku. 25 January. REPORT.AZ/ World Bank (WB) mission on railway transport has arrived in Azerbaijan. Report informs, the mission led by curator of the "Project of support rail transport and trade in Azerbaijan" Jacques Bure.

According to information, the visit will last until January 31. The mission has met with representatives of the commission, which includes the Minister of Finance Samir Sharifov and Chairman of "Azerbaijani Railways" CJSC Javid Gurbanov.

Notably, World Bank has allocated 220 million USD to Azerbaijan within the project.