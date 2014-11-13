West indexes go down

Baku. 13 November. REPORT.AZ/ On November 12, in the US stock market, Dow Jones Industrial Average index fell from 0,02% to 17 612 points, the S&P 500 from 0,1% to 2038 points, Nasdaq rose from 0,3% to 4675 points.

Report informs, corporative news seriously influenced on changes of the prices.

In European stock market, the FTSE 100 index on November,12 fell from 0,3% to 6 611 points, the German DAX from 1,7% to 9 211 points, French CAC-40 from 1,5 to 4 180 points.

Price per ounce of gold on COMEX rose by 0,5% and amounted to 1 164,70 dollars.

The exchange rate of euro against dollar in the world market amounts 1.2469 (+0,1%).