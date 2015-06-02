West Fund indexes increased

Baku. 2 June. REPORT.AZ/ On June 1, at US fund markets Dow Jones index up by 0,16% and made 18 040.37 S&P 500 index increased by 0,21% and amounted to 2 111,73 and Nasdaq by 0,25% and constituted to 5 082,93 points.

Report informs, in European fund markets FTSE 100 index decreased by 0,44% and amounted to 6 953,84 points, the German DAX up by 0,15% and made 11 436,05 points and French CAC-40 by 0,35% and made 5 025,30 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold on COMEX decreased by 0,46% and amounted to 1 208,10 USD. Euro rate to US dollar made 1,1227(-0,1%)..