Vugar Gulmammadov: "Control over payment of debts must be strengthened"

Chairman of the Chamber of Accounts: ' Incomings from privatization executed less than planned

Baku. 20 May. REPORT.AZ/ In 2015, the receivables in state institutions decreased in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, Chairman of Azerbaijan's Chamber of Accounts Vugar Gulmammadov said at the meeting of Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship Committee of Milli Majlis: "However, audits conducted by the Chamber of Accounts shows that control over the payment of debts must be strengthened."

"Deficit in the amount of 286 mln AZN was 6 times less than forecasted. Incomings from privatization were provided 17% less than planned", he added.