VTB Bank (Azerbaijan) to host an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders

Baku. 3 August. REPORT.AZ/ On September 14, VTB Bank (Azerbaijan) will host an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders.

Report was told in the bank.

According to the information, meeting will be held at 11.00 am at the head office of the bank at the address: 38 Khatai Avenue, Baku. The agenda is not made public.

Notably, VTB Bank (Azerbaijan) is a subsidiary of VTB Bank (OJSC). Its authorized capital amounts to 50,815 mln. AZN. This amount is formed of 254,075 mln. shares with a par value of 0.2 AZN each. 51% owned by the Russian side, 48,99% - AtaHolding Company, 0.01% - individual.