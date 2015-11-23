​VTB Bank (Azerbaijan) starts issuing mortgage loans by the state line

Baku. 23 November. REPORT.AZ/ VTB Bank (Azerbaijan) has started issuing mortgage loans through the Azerbaijan Mortgage Fund (AMF). From the AMF a limit is put before the Bank VTB (Azerbaijan) until end of 2015.

Report informs citing the bank, it has also joined the AMF system of Electronic mortgage.

"State Mortgage program helps many families with an average income to improve living conditions. Now our bank will be able to provide services to the mortgage lending on the AMF standards. We are also connected to the system Electronic mortgage AMF, which simplifies the procedure of citizens' appeals to the bank to get a mortgage," - said a member of the Board of VTB Bank (Azerbaijan) Tural Valiyev.