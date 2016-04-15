 Top
    Volume of investments in fixed capital in Azerbaijan increased by 63%

    70% of funds spent on the construction and installation works directed to fixed capital assets

    Baku. 15 April. REPORT.AZ/ In January-March 2016, 2 876 8 mln AZN directed to in fixed assets Azerbaijan.This is more by 62.7% in comparison with the same period of last year.

    Report informs, report of the State Statistical Committee for the first quarter (Q1) of 2016, declares.

    According to the information, including 2 529.7 mln AZN (87.9%) spent on the construction of production facilities, 222.1 mln AZN (7.7%), service sector facilities, 125.0 mln AZN (4.4%) - residential buildings with total area of 334.7 thousand sq. meters.

    31.3% (900.9 mln AZN) accounted for fixed assets in the structure of investment fell on the share of domestic sources of funding.

    2 013.4 mln AZN or 70% of funds spent on the construction and installation works directed to fixed capital assets.

