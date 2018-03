Baku. 3 June. REPORT.AZ/ The total volume of deposits in the commercial banks based Azerbaijan totaled to 7 717.2 million manats on May 1, 2015.

Report was told in the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBAR) this amount less for 64.4 mln. manats or by 0.8% than the same period of April 1.

The volume of bank deposits, in comparisob with the same period of last year increased by 1 147.3 million manats, or by 17.5%.