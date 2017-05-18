US-dollar rate in Russia exceeds 58 rubles

Baku. 18 May. REPORT.AZ/ US-dollar exchange rate in Russia exceeded the level of 58 rubles. Report informs, ruble is weakening following the decline in global oil prices.

So, price for Brent oil after the statement of Saudi finance minister on May 18 dropped to 51 dollars/barrel. According to minister, dependence of the country on oil will be completed by 2030, and by 2020 oil prices drop to $ 40 will not create serious problems for them.

Now US-dollar rate in Russia has been established at the level of 57.9 RUB/USD. Analytical Group of Report News Agency predicts that the rate will remain in range of 55-60 RUB/USD by the year end.