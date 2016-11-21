 Top
    Salary costs of Azerbaijani MPs in 2017 unveiled

    Next year Azerbaijani deputies will be paid about 2.5 mln AZN

    Baku. 21 November. REPORT.AZ/ Next year, 23 089 714 AZN will be allocated for Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis) and management of its administration.

    Report informs, draft law of the Azerbaijani Parliament "On cost estimates for the year 2017" says.

    According to the draft, in 2017, parliament's management will cost higher by 1.74% or 394 780 AZN compared to 2016.

    72.17% or 16 664 786 AZN of the funds to be allocated for the parliament, will be directed to the salary fund. 14.66% or 2 443 608 AZN of this amount will be allocated to pay the MP's salaries.

    Next year, 270 000 AZN will be paid to the experts cooperating with the parliament, 2 607 336 AZN to the persons working at the administration of the parliament, 1 365 000 AZN to the MP assistants, 1 513 524 AZN to the employees of the Milli Majlis Affairs Department.  

