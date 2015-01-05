Turkish investment in Azerbaijan increased 4 times

Baku. 5 January. REPORT.AZ/ Scope of Turkish investment in Azerbaijan for 10 months of 2014 made 1.892 billion US dollars. In comparison with the same period of 2013, this figure increased by 4 times. Report informs referring to Anadolu Agency, the information declared in the report of Central Bank of Turkey.

Generally, Turkey has invested in other countries capital amounted to 4.7 billion USD and 2.4 billion of this number fell to Asian countries. A serious decline in investment of Turkish businessmen was observed in Bulgaria, India, Ukraine, Russia and other countries.

It is also worth to note that, Turkey exported to Azerbaijan goods worth a total 2.2 billion USD in 2014.