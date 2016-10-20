Turkey's Central Bank keeps interest rates stable

Baku. 20 October. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish Central Bank (TMB) kept interest rates unchanged at today's regular meeting. Report informs referring to Bloomberg, thereby TMB approved the weekly rate for repo transactions at level of 7.5%, lower limit of the interest rate corridor at around 7.25%, upper limit of the interest rate corridor - 8.75%. Bank explains this step with a pressure on exchange rate, despite the slowdown in economic activity.

After the news. TRY/USD rate fell by 0.14% to the level of 3.0570.

According to the Analytical Group of Report, strengthening of Turkish lira is temporary, in the near future US-dollar will go up again.