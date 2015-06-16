Turanbank launches new credit campaign

Baku. 16 June. REPORT.AZ/ "Turanbank" JSC offers 3% discount on consumer loans on June 17-9 to medical workers on the occasion of their professional holiday. Report was told in the central office of the bank.

On to the above-mentioned days customers can benefit from the discount by appealing to any of its branches.

Discount campaigns carried out in the framework of bank loans for various professions.

On June 17 - holiday of medical workers celebrated since 2001.