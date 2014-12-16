TuranBank launches discount campaign for emergency employees

Baku. 15 December. REPORT.AZ/ TuranBank OJSC launches 3% discount on consumer loans for the employees of the Ministry of Emergency from December 16 to 18. Report informs, referring the information given by the Bank's Central office.

They can obtain a credit with a three-percentage discount in any Bank branch.

Decrease in an annual interest rate for three percent is carried out within preferential campaigns of the Bank for representatives of various professions.

Detailed information about the campaign can be obtained via the Information Centre of the Bank at phone number 935.

We should note that, according to the Decree of president of Azerbaijan Republic Ilham Aliyev dated December 16, 2005, December 16 is celebrated as the Day of workers of the Ministry of Emergency in Azerbaijan.