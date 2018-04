Baku. 22 July. REPORT.AZ/ Property of liquidated banks will be sold online. The funds, land, bank computers will be put up for sale.

Report informs, the Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund Azad Javadov said at today's press conference.

He noted that the property of banks, liquidator of which is the Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund, will be sold on the online auction on site Emlakadif.az.