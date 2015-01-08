The official number of debtors in Azerbaijan increased by 19%

Baku. 8 January. REPORT.AZ/ The total number of debtors on December 1, 2014 increased by 19.3% in the annual comparison and amounted to 2 289 861 manats. Report informs referring to the Central Credit Register (CCR), this number includes debtors who do not have current debt, but with credit history.

It also should be noted that, for the same period of 2013, the annual increase was by 28.1%, which in turn indicates a gradual decrease in the growth dynamics of the official debtors.

According to the registry, on December 1, the number of debtors among physical persons was 2,259,061, legal persons - 10,720, entrepreneurs - 20 800. The number of physical persons increased by 19.3%, legal persons - 7.9%, enterpreneurs - to 21.4%.