The number of banks using Ripple exceeds 100

Baku. 13 March. REPORT.AZ/ More than 100 banks use Ripple's main product, RippleNet. Report informs, citing the Bloomberg, Ripple CEO, Brad Garlinghouse said.

He noted that Ripple cooperates with different agencies from the very first day and the uncertainties that may arise in the crypto currency market do not create problems for it.

Notably, operations with Ripple are 1,000 times faster compared to Bitcoin, which means risks in terms of fluctuations in the price of Ripple are low.

Experts note that the bank, carrying out the money transfer in the amount of $ 5 bln saves $ 6.86 in each transaction and $ 6.86 million. in total.As the transfer increases, the savings of banks are growing.For example, $ 1 million. with 100 billion dollars in operation. The bank, which transfers $ 100 bln in 1 mln operations saves $ 71,5 mln.

Shortly before the Swedish bank SEB used Ripple to carry out operations worth over $ 1 bln.