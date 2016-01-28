 Top
    Azerbaijani government will not take loans from abroad

    Finance Minister Samir Sharifov: The situation is not so bad so we take a loan

    Baku. 28 January. REPORT.AZ/Azerbaijani Finance Minister Samir Sharifov stated that the government does not intend to draw on the funds borrowed from international financial institutions.

    Report informs, today on a briefing the minister said that the government has sufficient financial resources: "There is no issue of borrowing 4 billion USD".

    "International financial institutions noted that Azerbaijan's currency reserves are high enough. The situation is not so bad so we take a loan. We give loans ourselves. There is no reason for anxiety," he said.

