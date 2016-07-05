The British pound plunges to a 31-year low

Baku. 5 July. REPORT.AZ/ GBP continues to depreciate from the date of revealing of Britons’ voting results on withdrawal of the UK from the European Union the composition of the citizens (Brexit).

Report informs, on July 5 in the daytime GBP fell to its lowest level since 1985.

For example, during the auction on the currency markets the pound fell by 1.3% against US-dollar - to 1,3115 USD/GBP.

Against the euro the British currency declined by 1.1% and the first time since October 2013 exchange rate made 0,8485 GBR/EUR.

Recall that the previous minimum in GBP/USD pair was fixed on June 27 when the exchange rate was 1,3118 USD/GBP.

On the day of the referendum the pound against the dollar reached the level of $1.50. However, the very next day after referendum, the pound began to fall and down below 10% since 1985.