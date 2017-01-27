'TBC Credit' bonds in national currency registered

Baku. 27 January. REPORT.AZ/ The Financial Markets Supervision Chamber has registered bond issue (AZ2003019166) of the “TBC Credit” LLC Non-Banking Credit Organization (NBCO).

According to information, the emission considers issue of 10 000 (1 mln AZN) interest-bearing, unsecured bonds at par value 100 AZN.

The bonds will be placed by public offering. Annual yield of the securities is 15%, turnover period 2 years.

Notably, "TBC Credit" was established in 1999, which is one of the leading non-banking credit organizations in Azerbaijan. Its authorized capital is 10 mln USD. Georgian leading "TBC Bank" with participating interest of 75%, as well US Enclude Holding (former ShoreBank International) with 25% act as founders of the NBCO.