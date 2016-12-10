Taxpayers will be served via Facebook, Whatsapp and Skype in 2017

Baku. 10 December. REPORT.AZ/ Based on the principle of "Green Corridor", Azerbaijani Ministry of Taxes (MoT) in addition to traditional services will serve disciplined taxpayers on the basis of information communication technology (ICT).

Report informs citing the AZERTAC, Advisor to Minister of Taxes, Chairman of Taxpayers' Service Main Department Alakbar Mammadov said.

According to him, one of such an innovative services will be the video communications with the partner payer.

A video communications can be used via the ministry's website, Facebook, Skype, Whatsapp and other ICT opportunities.

In addition, special call center will be created within the ministry for disciplined taxpayers in order to provide fast services.