Taxes Ministry officials and bank representatives hold meeting

Baku. 21 July. REPORT.AZ/ Members of the expert group on "Internal Audit, Accounting, Taxes and Reporting" under the Azerbaijan Banks Association (ABA) and representatives of other banks-non-members have held a meeting with high-ranking officials of the Ministry of Taxes.

Report was informed in the ABA.

All the questions related to implementation of the laws "On Making Changes to the Taxes Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan" and "On Cashless Payments", new tax returns, changes to the current returns and the tax legislation were clarified at the meeting.

