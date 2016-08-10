 Top
    Close photo mode

    Tax incentives to be applied to non-cash payments in Azerbaijan

    Deputy Minister: All payments above 1 000 AZN must be non-cash

    Baku. 10 August. REPORT.AZ/ A number of new offers developed in Azerbaijan to promote cashless payments, Deputy Minister of Taxes Ilkin Veliyev said to journalists, Report informs.

    I. Veliyev noted that the tax rate can be reduced for non-cash payments: " One of the proposals is that all payments above 1 000 AZN must be non-cash. The other proposal is application of tax incentives to these type of payments.

    Deputy Minister said that implementation of measures to encourage exemplary taxpayers planned.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi