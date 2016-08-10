Tax incentives to be applied to non-cash payments in Azerbaijan

Baku. 10 August. REPORT.AZ/ A number of new offers developed in Azerbaijan to promote cashless payments, Deputy Minister of Taxes Ilkin Veliyev said to journalists, Report informs.

I. Veliyev noted that the tax rate can be reduced for non-cash payments: " One of the proposals is that all payments above 1 000 AZN must be non-cash. The other proposal is application of tax incentives to these type of payments.

Deputy Minister said that implementation of measures to encourage exemplary taxpayers planned.