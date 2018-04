Baku. 6 April. REPORT.AZ/ In the first quarter of this yearç Azerbaijan registered 168 crimes in the sphere of foreign exchange transactions.

Report informs Head of Baku Tax Department Habil Mammadov said Wednesday.

H. Mammadov noted that hotels and catering facilities are checked.

"We check all catering facilities and record identified violations. Usually tourists are faced with similar cases during the holidays, when bank branches not operating".