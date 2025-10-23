Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory UEFA Champions League

    Tarik Akin: Islamic financial instruments can be used in restoration of Karabakh

    Finance
    • 23 October, 2025
    • 16:24
    Tarik Akin: Islamic financial instruments can be used in restoration of Karabakh

    Supporting the development of Islamic finance in Azerbaijan is a strategic goal for Türkiye, Tarik Akin, a representative of the Turkish Presidential Investment and Finance Office, said at the Islamic Finance Forum 2025 in Baku, Report informs.

    He noted that the Islamic financial system, based on ethical principles, transparency, risk sharing, and fair income distribution, is becoming an important tool for sustainable development.

    "We consider it a strategic goal to support the development of this sector not only in Türkiye but throughout the region, especially in Azerbaijan," he added.

    Tarik Akin also noted that reconstruction work in Karabakh opens up extensive investment opportunities for the use of Islamic financial instruments, such as sukuk, takaful, and participation mechanisms.

    "These instruments can become an alternative source of financing for various projects in the region," he emphasized.

    According to the Turkish representative, Azerbaijan's energy potential, strategic location, and sustainable development offer opportunities for transforming it into a global financial center.

    Islamic Finance Forum 2025 Tarik Akin Azerbaijan
    Türkiyəli rəsmi: "Azərbaycanda islam maliyyəsinin inkişafına dəstək strateji hədəfimizdir"
    Тарык Акын: Исламские финансовые инструменты могут применяться в восстановлении Карабаха

    Latest News

    17:38

    Ecuador appoints new ambassador to Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    17:29

    Azerbaijan resumes watermelon exports to Poland

    AIC
    17:25
    Photo

    Citizens repatriated from Syria accommodated in social institution

    Social security
    17:17
    Photo

    Kamala Mammadova: Armenian civil society representatives may visit Baku by year-end

    Foreign policy
    17:14

    Hungary not to join Coalition of the Willing for Ukraine

    Other countries
    16:58

    Minimum wage in Azerbaijan may remain at AZN400 in 2026

    Finance
    16:46

    Victim: Armenians killed my fellow inmate while playing Russian roulette

    Incident
    16:42
    Video

    Zakharova: Moscow monitoring situation in Gyumri following arrest of city's mayor

    Region
    16:30

    Mirzoyan, Barrot mull Washington Accords

    Region
    All News Feed