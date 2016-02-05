Structural changes made at the Ministry of Taxes

Baku. 5 February. REPORT.AZ/ Several structural changes have been carried out at the Ministry of Taxes.

Report informs, in the ministry, new Main Office for International Relations and Tax Monitoring over Financial Institutions has been established. In accordance with the order of the Minister of Taxes, Natig Shirinov, former Chief of the Main Office for Tax Policy and Strategic Research, has been appointed to the post of Chief of the Main Office for International Relations and Tax Monitoring over Financial Institutions.

In accordance with the changes, Chief of Taxes Ministry Main Legal Department Samira Musayeva has been appointed to the post of Chief of the Main Office for Tax Policy and Strategic Research. Tax Service Couincillor Zeynalabdin Mammadzadeh has been appointed as Chief of the Main Legal Department.

In accordance with other change, Chief of the Main Office for Tax Audit and Operational Control Ilgar Ahmadov has been appointed to the post of Chief of the Main Office for Internal Security. Notably, I.Ahmadov is a Councillor to the Taxes Ministry, too.

Main Office for Tax Audit and Operational Control will be led by Senior Tax Service Couincillor Toghrul Guliyev

Couincillor Rahim Afandiyev dismissed by the Minister Fazil Mammadov, has been appointed as Chief of Finance-Economy Department.