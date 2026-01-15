SSPF: Average monthly pension in Azerbaijan to rise to AZN590

In 2026, the average pension amount in Azerbaijan is projected to increase from 543 manats ($319.41) to 590 manats (347.06), while age pensions are expected to rise from the current 578 manats ($340) to 630 manats (370.59), Zaka Mirzayev, Chairman of the State Social Protection Fund (SSPF) of Azerbaijan, said at a press conference on the results of 2025, Report informs.

In 2025, the total number of labor pensioners in Azerbaijan was 1,098,651, Mizayev noted.

The official highlighted that 7.1 billion manats (approximately $4.2 billion) were spent on pension payments during the year, accounting for more than 97.6% of total social expenditures directed to the population.

He added that the average monthly pension increased by 9.3% compared to 2024, reaching 543 manats, while the average age pension rose by 9.1% to 578 manats.

According to him, the average monthly pension equals 49.9% of the average monthly salary, while the age pension equals 53.2%.

Mirzayev also pointed out that these figures fully comply with the proportionality standards of 40–60% recommended by international organizations.