Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests

    SSPF: Average monthly pension in Azerbaijan to rise to AZN590

    Finance
    • 15 January, 2026
    • 13:18
    SSPF: Average monthly pension in Azerbaijan to rise to AZN590

    In 2026, the average pension amount in Azerbaijan is projected to increase from 543 manats ($319.41) to 590 manats (347.06), while age pensions are expected to rise from the current 578 manats ($340) to 630 manats (370.59), Zaka Mirzayev, Chairman of the State Social Protection Fund (SSPF) of Azerbaijan, said at a press conference on the results of 2025, Report informs.

    In 2025, the total number of labor pensioners in Azerbaijan was 1,098,651, Mizayev noted.

    The official highlighted that 7.1 billion manats (approximately $4.2 billion) were spent on pension payments during the year, accounting for more than 97.6% of total social expenditures directed to the population.

    He added that the average monthly pension increased by 9.3% compared to 2024, reaching 543 manats, while the average age pension rose by 9.1% to 578 manats.

    According to him, the average monthly pension equals 49.9% of the average monthly salary, while the age pension equals 53.2%.

    Mirzayev also pointed out that these figures fully comply with the proportionality standards of 40–60% recommended by international organizations.

    Azerbaijan average monthly pension Zaka Mirzayev State Social Protection Fund
    Azərbaycanda orta aylıq pensiya bu il 590 manatadək yüksələcək
    Среднемесячная пенсия в Азербайджане в 2026 году достигнет 590 манатов

    Latest News

    13:44

    Türkiye, US discuss Iran and Syria developments in Ankara meeting

    Region
    13:35

    President Ilham Aliyev signs decree on establishment of West Industrial Park

    Domestic policy
    13:18

    SSPF: Average monthly pension in Azerbaijan to rise to AZN590

    Finance
    13:16

    Another crane collapses in Thailand killing 2 people, police say

    Other countries
    13:09

    Anglo Asian Mining increased gold production in Azerbaijan by 1.7 times in 2025

    Business
    13:00

    Rize Governor: Azerbaijan plays key role in goal of turning Black Sea region into Davos

    Region
    12:21

    Armenia ready to ensure unhindered link between Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan, Pashinyan says

    Region
    12:13

    IRU head: TIR is well-suited for trans-regional corridors like Middle Corridor

    Infrastructure
    12:08

    Poland to stop recognizing 5-year Russian passports starting in April

    Other countries
    All News Feed