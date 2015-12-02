 Top
    SOFAZ lost 730 mln USD in two months - MONITORING

    The fund's assets depreciated by 2% in October-November

    Baku. 2 December. REPORT.AZ/ Assets of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ), which amounted to 34.738 bln USD as of October 1, 2015, depreciated to 729 mln USD, or by 2.1% in October-November.

    Analythical Group of Report News Agency notes that over the past two months, most of the fund's assets declined in the euro amounting approximately 680 mln USD.

    The second most impaired asset is gold, by which losses in dollar terms amounted to 47.5 mln USD.

    For two months Turkish liras increased (14 mln USD).

    The dynamics of the market value of the assets of SOFAZ (October-November)

    Type of asset Course, in dollars(01.10.2015) Course, in dollars(01.12.2015) Volume.mln.c.u. (01.10. 2015) Profit / Loss (mln. USD)
    EUR 1,1180 1,0565 11 026,6 - 678,136
    GBP 1,1530 1,5050 1 134,6 - 9,077
    AUD 0,7020 0,7230 259,6 5,452
    TRY 0,3305 0,3435 1 077,1 14,002
    RUB 0,0153 0,0151 31 852,6 - 6,370
    KRW 0,00086 0,00088 487 388,5 8,747
    CNY 0,1574 0,1563 3 037,2 - 3,341
    JPY 0,0083 0,0081 63 953,8 - 12,791
    Gold (ons) 1 115 1 0660 970 146 - 47,537
    Total: - - - - 729,051
