SOFAZ lost 730 mln USD in two months - MONITORING

Baku. 2 December. REPORT.AZ/ Assets of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ), which amounted to 34.738 bln USD as of October 1, 2015, depreciated to 729 mln USD, or by 2.1% in October-November.

Analythical Group of Report News Agency notes that over the past two months, most of the fund's assets declined in the euro amounting approximately 680 mln USD.

The second most impaired asset is gold, by which losses in dollar terms amounted to 47.5 mln USD.

For two months Turkish liras increased (14 mln USD).

The dynamics of the market value of the assets of SOFAZ (October-November)