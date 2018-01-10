 Top
    Close photo mode

    Societe Generale: US-dollar rate will climb in Turkey

    Phoenix Kalen says, situation of developing countries will be difficult

    Baku. 10 January. REPORT.AZ/ US-dollar rate in Turkey is projected to be 4.00 TRY at the end of the first quarter of 2018 and 4.15 TRY at the end of 2018.

    Report informs citing the Bloomberg, analyst at French bank Societe Generale Phoenix Kalen said.

    Kalen said the expectations about switching of Fed and other central banks to tight monetary policy increased.

    "Therefore, we think the situation of developing countries will be difficult. But the positiveness of global economic conjuncture reduces sensitivity significantly”.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi