SOCAR marketing unit earns over $35M from non-oil exports in 1Q26

In January-March 2026, the Marketing and Economic Operations Department of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) exported non-oil products worth $35.3 million, which is $69.7 million, or 3 times less compared to the same period of 2025, Report informs, citing the April issue of the Export Review by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication.

In the first quarter, Azerbaijan's non-oil and gas exports increased by 11.7% compared to the same period of the previous year and amounted to $862 million.