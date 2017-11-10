SOCAR increases budget payments by 13%

Baku. 10 November. REPORT.AZ/ In January-October, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has paid 1 302,63 mln. AZN to budget.

Report informs referring to the SOCAR, it is 152,44 mln. AZN or 13,3% more than the corresponding period in 2016.

136,952 mln. AZN of total amount paid in the first 10 months of 2017, accounted for October. This figure is 11,607 mln. AZN or 9,3% more than in October 2016.

In addition, SOCAR has transferred 13,07 mln. AZN to the State Social Protection Fund (SSPF) of Azerbaijan in October. It’s 863,000 AZN or 7,1% more as compared to last October.

In January-October, SOCAR transferred to the SSPF 125,496 mln. AZN, which is 6,126 mln. AZN or 5,1% more than in corresponding period of 2016.