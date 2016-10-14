SOCAR bonds sold

Baku. 14 October. REPORT.AZ/ Today, 429 transactions were concluded in Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) for sale of bonds of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR).

Report informs referring to the BSE.

According to information, 100,000 bonds at value of 1000 USD of each (100 mln.USD) planned to be realized. The securities sold in the main market segment of the stock exchange.

Circulation period of SOCAR bonds is 5 years (1 826 days) at 5% annual profitability. Earnings will be paid every 3 months. Income generated from bonds will not be taxable. SOCAR gives liquidity guarantee for the issued bonds, at the same time, investors are able to convert their bonds into cash at any time.