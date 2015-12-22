​Silk Way Bank to compensate losses of cardholders

Baku. 22 December. REPORT.AZ/ Silk Way Bank has committed itself to compensate possible losses of cardholders as a result of changes in the exchange rate of the national currency against foreign currencies, Report informs citing the bank.

For this purpose, all sums of transactions with foreign exchange on card accounts in the national currency, which were made before the change of exchange rates on December 21 will be calculated based on the exchange rate of 18 December. "This decision applies to both credit cards and debit cards", the bank said.