Shareholders of 'Unileasing' CJSC change

Baku. 19 June. REPORT.AZ/ “Unibank” OJSC, controlling 66.67% of “Unileasing” CJSC shares as well as the bank's Supervisory Board Chairman Eldar Garibov, controlling 33.33% sold their shares.
Report informs, the shares were acquired by physical persons.
Names of new shareholders haven't been disclosed yet. According to report, shares were sold by 2-fold cheaper than the face value.
Notably, "Unileasing" has been operating since 2004. Its authorized capital is 1.8 million AZN. The company worked with big loss in recent years.
Namiq HüseynovNews Author
