Shareholders of 'Unileasing' CJSC change

Baku. 19 June. REPORT.AZ/ “Unibank” OJSC, controlling 66.67% of “Unileasing” CJSC shares as well as the bank's Supervisory Board Chairman Eldar Garibov, controlling 33.33% sold their shares.

Report informs, the shares were acquired by physical persons.

Names of new shareholders haven't been disclosed yet. According to report, shares were sold by 2-fold cheaper than the face value.

Notably, "Unileasing" has been operating since 2004. Its authorized capital is 1.8 million AZN. The company worked with big loss in recent years.