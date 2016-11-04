 Top
    Close photo mode

    SECO: Cooperation with Azerbaijan will continue until 2020

    The Secretariat has prepared a strategy for years 2017-2020

    Baku. 4 November. REPORT.AZ/ Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) has prepared a strategy for cooperation with Azerbaijan in years 2017-2020. Report informs, SECO representative Simone Haeberli said.

    "SECO will continue to support macroeconomic development and private sector of Azerbaijan. In particular, we have an interest in the development of the financial sector, and from this point Financial Markets Supervision Chamber is our important partner", said S. Haeberli.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi