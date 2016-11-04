SECO: Cooperation with Azerbaijan will continue until 2020

Baku. 4 November. REPORT.AZ/ Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) has prepared a strategy for cooperation with Azerbaijan in years 2017-2020. Report informs, SECO representative Simone Haeberli said.

"SECO will continue to support macroeconomic development and private sector of Azerbaijan. In particular, we have an interest in the development of the financial sector, and from this point Financial Markets Supervision Chamber is our important partner", said S. Haeberli.