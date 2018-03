Baku. 20 January. REPORT.AZ/ There is a need to make changes in state budget in order to strengthen social security in 2016, Report informs Minister of Finance Samir Sharifov told journalists.

The minister said that the base oil price originally budgeted at 50 USD / barrels: "Moreover, additional revenue sources must be found in order to meet expenses."

Note that base oil price expected to be decreased to 30 USD / barrel in the budget.