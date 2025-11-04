Sahil Babayev: 2026 budget fully takes into account Azerbaijan's defense priorities

Azerbaijan's draft state budget for 2026 fully includes measures to strengthen the country's defense capability and ensure security, Finance Minister Sahil Babayev said at a meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Economic Policy, Industry, and Entrepreneurship, where the 2026 state budget was discussed, Report informs.

The minister emphasized that the draft takes into account all the priorities identified by the head of state, including ensuring the social well-being of citizens, restoring liberated territories, and further economic development.

"The draft budget provides for the full funding of all social programs," Babayev noted.

He also noted that Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur, where the Great Return program and other state projects continue to be implemented, remain a focus.

"The budget includes funds for the restoration of liberated territories, the safe return of citizens, and the creation of conditions for their dignified life," he emphasized.

In addition, the minister noted that the document reflects measures to develop the economy, attract investment, and improve infrastructure.