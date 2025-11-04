Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Sahil Babayev: 2026 budget aims to ensure macroeconomic, fiscal, social stability

    Finance
    04 November, 2025
    • 12:16
    

    The 2026 state budget package is designed to provide macroeconomic, fiscal, and social stability, Finance Minister Sahil Babayev said at a session of the Parliamentary Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship, Report informs.

    Babayev emphasized that the budget fully accounts for measures to strengthen national defense and security, as well as initiatives to ensure the social welfare of all Azerbaijanis, with complete funding allocated for social programs.

    He added that Azerbaijan's GDP is expected to reach 134.1 billion manat in 2026, representing a 2.9% real growth compared to 2025. Over the past five years, the budgetary GDP has increased by 36.7 billion manat (39.3%) in nominal terms and 19% in real terms, reflecting sustained economic growth.

    Sahil Babayev: "2026-cı ilin büdcə paketi makro-iqtisadi, fiskal və monitor sabitliyi təmin edir"
    Сахиль Бабаев: Бюджет на 2026 год обеспечивает макроэкономическую стабильность

