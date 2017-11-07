S&P: Turkey among 5 most vulnerable economies

Baku. 7 November. REPORT.AZ/ S&P international rating agency announced that Turkey is one of the five countries with vulnerable economy.

According to the agency, Turkey is the only country that was also enlisted in the previous report.

Other countries with fragile economies are Pakistan, Argentina, Qatar, Egypt. The report included Turkey as one of the TOP 5 countries with fragile economy.

In last two months, US-dollar rate in Turkey increased 15% and reached 3,89 TRY. Today it equals to 3,85 TRY. Turkey's 2- year government bonds interest rates which have been regarded as benchmark reached 13,5%, highest level since financial crisis in 2008.