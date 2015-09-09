Representative of Latvian bank closes in Azerbaijan

Baku. 9 September. REPORT.AZ/ Representative of the Latvian company Baltikums International SLA in Azerbaijan announced its liquidation. Report informs, the company has provided the creditors two months to file their claims.

According to the information, for this aim creditors should contact the office of the company, located on the 2nd floor of Gulustan Residency at the address Baku city, Bul-Bul Avenue, 44.

The head office of Baltikums International SLA is located in Riga (Latvia). The company is a strategic partner of Baltikums Bank and represents the interests of the bank in foreign countries.