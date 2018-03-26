Report: Important global economic news of this week - TOP 5

Baku. 26 March. REPORT.AZ/ The most important global economic news for the global financial market from March 26-31 will be announced in USA, Great Britain, Eurozone, Canada and Japan

Analytical Group of Report News Agency has defined below top 5 economic news that may influence the global financial market this week:

1) On March 26, president of Federal Reserve Bank of New York William Dudley, and the head of the Cleveland department, Loretta Mester. Having analyzed these two statements, investors will try to make new forecasts on Fed's steps. The U.S. consumer confidence index (CCI) will be released on March 27, and the index of gross domestic product (GDP) for the 4th quarter of 2017 - on March 28. Analysts forecast an improvement in the estimate from 2.5% to 2.6% yoy. Also, US oil reserves and production volumes will be disclosed.

2) On March 29, GDP for the 4th quarter of 2017 in the UK will be announced at 12:30 Baku time. According to forecasts of analysts, quarterly growth will be 0.4%, annual growth - 1.4%, and there will be no significant changes in the British pound sterling;

3) On March 29 in Germany, data on the unemployment rate will be announced. It is expected that the figure will decrease by 0.1% to 5.3%;

4) Monthly and annual GDP indices will be announced in Canada on March 29;

5) The volume of industrial production, inflation and unemployment will be announced in Japan on March 30.

Notably, on March 30 there will be non working day in the United States, Australia, Canada, France, Hong Kong, Italy, New Zealand, Singapore, Spain, Switzerland, UK and Germany in connection with "Good Friday".