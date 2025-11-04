Ranking of investment companies in Azerbaijan (January-October 2025)

Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) has announced the ranking of its members by turnover in January-October 2025, Report informs, citing BSE.

The ranking is headed by PAŞA Kapital Investment Company with an indicator of 38,572,189,168 manats.

№ Investment Companies Transaction volume, AZN 1 PAŞA Kapital 38,572,189,168 2 ABB-İnvest 31,784,333,990 3 CPM-İnvest 5,225,052,757 4 Assist Finance 3,284,127,223 5 İnvest-Az 2,192,980,574 6 Unicapital 2,073,189,180 7 Xalq Kapital 1,982,153,771 8 Capital Partners 1,197,128,332 9 Troni 594,805,946 10 İnno 238,508,149 11 CFI Financial 203,899,676 12 MFX-Trading 180,267,462 13 Xalq Bank 500,010

($1 = 1.7 AZN on Nov. 4)