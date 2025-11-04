Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Ranking of investment companies in Azerbaijan (January-October 2025)

    Finance
    • 04 November, 2025
    • 17:55
    Ranking of investment companies in Azerbaijan (January-October 2025)

    Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) has announced the ranking of its members by turnover in January-October 2025, Report informs, citing BSE.

    The ranking is headed by PAŞA Kapital Investment Company with an indicator of 38,572,189,168 manats.

    Investment Companies

    Transaction volume, AZN

    1

    PAŞA Kapital

    38,572,189,168

    2

    ABB-İnvest

    31,784,333,990

    3

    CPM-İnvest

    5,225,052,757

    4

    Assist Finance

    3,284,127,223

    5

    İnvest-Az

    2,192,980,574

    6

    Unicapital

    2,073,189,180

    7

    Xalq Kapital

    1,982,153,771

    8

    Capital Partners

    1,197,128,332

    9

    Troni

    594,805,946

    10

    İnno

    238,508,149

    11

    CFI Financial

    203,899,676

    12

    MFX-Trading

    180,267,462

    13

    Xalq Bank

    500,010

    ($1 = 1.7 AZN on Nov. 4)

    Azerbaijan Baku Stock Echange BSE investment companies ranking
    Azərbaycandakı investisiya şirkətlərinin renkinqi (yanvar-oktyabr, 2025)
    Ренкинг инвестиционных компаний в Азербайджане (январь-октябрь, 2025)

