Ranking of investment companies in Azerbaijan (January-October 2025)
Finance
- 04 November, 2025
- 17:55
Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) has announced the ranking of its members by turnover in January-October 2025, Report informs, citing BSE.
The ranking is headed by PAŞA Kapital Investment Company with an indicator of 38,572,189,168 manats.
|
№
|
Investment Companies
|
Transaction volume, AZN
|
1
|
PAŞA Kapital
|
38,572,189,168
|
2
|
ABB-İnvest
|
31,784,333,990
|
3
|
CPM-İnvest
|
5,225,052,757
|
4
|
Assist Finance
|
3,284,127,223
|
5
|
İnvest-Az
|
2,192,980,574
|
6
|
Unicapital
|
2,073,189,180
|
7
|
Xalq Kapital
|
1,982,153,771
|
8
|
Capital Partners
|
1,197,128,332
|
9
|
Troni
|
594,805,946
|
10
|
İnno
|
238,508,149
|
11
|
CFI Financial
|
203,899,676
|
12
|
MFX-Trading
|
180,267,462
|
13
|
Xalq Bank
|
500,010
($1 = 1.7 AZN on Nov. 4)
